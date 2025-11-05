NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released! Check Round-wise Dates and Details

Posted on 05 Nov 2025
12:19 PM

Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education, Government of West Bengal, has announced the tentative schedule for WB NEET PG Counselling 2025.
The Directorate of Medical Education, Government of West Bengal, has announced the tentative schedule for WB NEET PG Counselling 2025. As per the official notice from Swasthya Bhawan, the admission process for MD, MS, and DNB degree/diploma courses will be conducted under the state quota, private management quota, and NRI quota.

The West Bengal NEET PG 2025 counselling will begin with online registration and fee payment for candidates who qualified in NEET PG 2025. The entire process will be carried out through the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. The counselling procedure will consist of three main rounds, followed by an online stray vacancy round to fill the remaining seats.

NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Registration and Choice-Filling to End Today, Allotment on Nov 8
Round 1 Schedule

Online registrations and fee payments for Round 1 will be open from November 6 to 9, 2025, while verification of candidates will take place on November 7, 10, and 11. The seat matrix and list of verified candidates will be released on November 11, followed by the choice filling and locking process between November 11 and 13. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on November 17, and candidates must report to the allotted institutes between November 18 and 20, 2025.

Round 2 Schedule

For Round 2, online registration and fee payment will be held from November 25 to 27, 2025. The verified candidate list and seat matrix will be released on November 29, followed by choice filling and locking from November 29 to December 1. The seat allotment result will be published on December 5, and reporting will take place on December 6, 8, 9, and 10, 2025.

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT; Fresh Scribe Registration Begins - Direct Link
Round 3 Schedule

The third round of counselling will begin with registration and fee payment from December 15 to 17, 2025. The verified list and seat matrix will be published on December 19, with choice filling and locking scheduled between December 19 and 21. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on December 24, and selected candidates must complete admission formalities between December 26, 2025, and January 2, 2026.

Post completion of the third round, the online stray vacancy round will begin on January 5, 2026.

A total of 1,671 MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats across 26 medical colleges in West Bengal will be filled through the NEET PG 2025 counselling process.

