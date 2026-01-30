MCC

MCC Suspends NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Until Further Notice; Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2026
14:26 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates have been advised to check the official notice available on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in
As per an earlier revised timeline, the Round 3 choice filling process was scheduled from January 16 to January 26, 2026, and the choice locking window was set from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on January 26, 2026

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to hold back the Round 3 choice filling and locking process for NEET PG Counselling 2025. Candidates have been advised to check the official notice available on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the decision has been taken in light of information received from the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding a pending matter before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

“In supersession of the earlier notice posted on January 29, 2026, regarding completion of choice filling of Round 3 of PG Counselling 2025, it is informed that the choice locking for Round 3 has been put on hold till further notice,” the MCC stated.

Earlier, in a notification issued on January 29, MCC had informed candidates that the Round 3 choice filling would remain open till January 30, 2026, with the choice locking facility active from 6 pm on January 29 to 8 am on January 30, 2026. This schedule has now been withdrawn.

As per an earlier revised timeline, the Round 3 choice filling process was scheduled from January 16 to January 26, 2026, and the choice locking window was set from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on January 26, 2026.

Meanwhile, MCC had recently revised the seat matrix for Round 3. Several medical institutes either added or withdrew seats for this round. The seats marked for withdrawal will be removed from the Round 3 seat matrix before seat processing, while the additional seats have already been included.

Candidates are now allowed to exercise choices for the newly added seats, subject to further updates from MCC.

Last updated on 30 Jan 2026
14:32 PM
MCC NEET counselling NEET PG 2025
