NEET UG 2025: MCC Extends Round 3 Choice Filling Deadline Following Seat Matrix Error

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 choice filling deadline until today, October 18, following multiple revisions to the MBBS seat matrix by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The Round 3 seat allotment date is expected to be postponed and will be announced later.

According to the revised schedule, candidates can now fill and modify their choices until 11.55 PM today, while the choice locking facility will be active from 4 PM to 11.55 PM. Candidates who fail to lock their preferences manually will have their choices auto-frozen by the MCC.

The decision to extend the deadline comes amid the addition of seats and approval of new medical colleges for the academic year 2025–26. The NMC has revised the NEET UG 2025 MBBS seat matrix nearly six times this month.

As per the latest NMC notification dated October 17, India now has 1,28,925 MBBS seats, reflecting an increase of 11,400 new seats from the previous year. The earlier notification on October 16 had mentioned 11,500 additional seats, but the NMC later corrected a 100-seat discrepancy and removed 456 seats due to data errors.

“There were some typographical errors while updating the seat matrix w.r.t. (i) Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Viraat Ramayan Institute of Medical Sciences (New Establishment), which have been corrected now,” the NMC clarified.

With this update, candidates participating in the ongoing Round 3 NEET UG 2025 counselling are advised to recheck the revised seat matrix and complete their choice filling before the extended deadline today.

Check NMC’s corrected seat matrix here.