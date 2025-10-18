NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Extends Round 3 Choice Filling Deadline Following Seat Matrix Error

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Oct 2025
13:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 choice filling deadline until today, October 18.
The Round 3 seat allotment date is expected to be postponed and will be announced later.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 choice filling deadline until today, October 18, following multiple revisions to the MBBS seat matrix by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The Round 3 seat allotment date is expected to be postponed and will be announced later.

According to the revised schedule, candidates can now fill and modify their choices until 11.55 PM today, while the choice locking facility will be active from 4 PM to 11.55 PM. Candidates who fail to lock their preferences manually will have their choices auto-frozen by the MCC.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: NRI Quota Rules Revised, Priority-Based Allotment Introduced
NEET PG Counselling 2025: NRI Quota Rules Revised, Priority-Based Allotment Introduced
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: New Rules, Revised Bond and Fee Structure Announced!
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: New Rules, Revised Bond and Fee Structure Announced!

The decision to extend the deadline comes amid the addition of seats and approval of new medical colleges for the academic year 2025–26. The NMC has revised the NEET UG 2025 MBBS seat matrix nearly six times this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the latest NMC notification dated October 17, India now has 1,28,925 MBBS seats, reflecting an increase of 11,400 new seats from the previous year. The earlier notification on October 16 had mentioned 11,500 additional seats, but the NMC later corrected a 100-seat discrepancy and removed 456 seats due to data errors.

There were some typographical errors while updating the seat matrix w.r.t. (i) Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Viraat Ramayan Institute of Medical Sciences (New Establishment), which have been corrected now,” the NMC clarified.

With this update, candidates participating in the ongoing Round 3 NEET UG 2025 counselling are advised to recheck the revised seat matrix and complete their choice filling before the extended deadline today.

Check NMC’s corrected seat matrix here.

Last updated on 18 Oct 2025
13:14 PM
NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling Seat Matrix Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) National Medical Commission (NMC)
Similar stories
CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Registration Window Opens - Link, Eligibility and Full Application Schedule

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025: NRI Quota Rules Revised, Priority-Based Allotment Introduce. . .

ICAR

ICAR Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Deadline Extended, Revised Schedule Released

Railway Protection Force (RPF)

RPF Constable Physical Test Dates 2025 Announced - Full PET, PMT Schedule and Exam Ce. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Registration Window Opens - Link, Eligibility and Full Application Schedule

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025: NRI Quota Rules Revised, Priority-Based Allotment Introduce. . .

Digital Media
NSHM Media School

The role of digital media in shaping modern communication and learning

ICAR

ICAR Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Deadline Extended, Revised Schedule Released

NSHM Media School
NSHM Media School

Build a promising career with future-ready media education for the digital age

Railway Protection Force (RPF)

RPF Constable Physical Test Dates 2025 Announced - Full PET, PMT Schedule and Exam Ce. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality