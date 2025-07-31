NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Admit Card Out on natboard.edu.in - Download Link and Issued Guidelines

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially issued the NEET PG 2025 admit card today, July 31.
Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) can now download their admit cards by logging into the official website.

Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) can now download their admit cards by logging into the official website.

The NEET PG 2025 examination will be held on August 3, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12.30 PM. Candidates must carry a printout of the admit card, a recent passport-size photograph, and one valid photo ID to the exam centre for verification purposes. The admit card will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, application ID, roll number, birth ID, category, reporting time, and exam centre address.

Steps to Download NEET PG 2025 Admit Card

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the “NEET PG” tab.
  • Use the Applicant Login section to sign in.
  • Click on the “Download Admit Card” option.
  • Verify the details for any discrepancies.
  • Download and save the admit card for future use.

Candidates are advised to review all instructions printed on the admit card carefully.

For candidates facing issues while downloading their NEET PG 2025 admit cards, NBEMS has provided a helpline number — +91-7996165333, which will be operational from 9.30 AM to 6 PM. Additionally, queries can also be submitted through the NBEMS communication web portal.

Candidates are strongly advised to keep a copy of the admit card safe and follow all examination-related protocols outlined by NBEMS.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

NEET PG 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate Admit Card
