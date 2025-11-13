MCC Extends NEET UG 2025 Choice Filling Deadline for Stray Vacancy Round; Know Latest Updates

Summary As per the official notice on the MCC website — mcc.nic.in — candidates can now fill and lock their choices until 11:55 PM on November 13, 2025 According to the announcement, the choice locking facility will be activated at 5:00 PM on November 13 and remain available until 11:55 PM the same day

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice filling deadline for the NEET UG 2025 counselling stray vacancy round. As per the official notice on the MCC website — mcc.nic.in — candidates can now fill and lock their choices until 11:55 PM on November 13, 2025.

According to the announcement, the choice locking facility will be activated at 5:00 PM on November 13 and remain available until 11:55 PM the same day. This extension offers candidates additional time to finalize their preferences for medical and dental colleges under the All India Quota.

“The Choice Filling for Stray Round of UG Counselling 2025 has been extended up to 11:55 PM of 13.11.2025. The Choice Locking will get activated at 05:00 PM of 13.11.2025 and will be available up to 11:55 PM of 13.11.2025,” reads the official statement on the MCC website.

NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Choice Filling: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in Click on the ‘Login’ link under the UG Counselling 2025 section. Enter your login credentials and submit. Fill your preferred choices of colleges and courses. Lock the choices before the deadline. Submit and download the confirmation page. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their choices are properly locked before the deadline, as no changes will be allowed after the portal closes.

For more details and to access the choice filling portal directly, visit the official MCC website — https://mcc.nic.in.