NEET SS 2025

NEET SS Counselling 2025: MCC Issues Fresh Update on Round 1 Seat Resignation Process

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jul 2026
12:57 PM

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Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a fresh update regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2025.
The latest notification follows the resignation window that was opened exclusively for candidates who secured seats through the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI SS) counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a fresh update regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2025 by publishing the list of candidates whose requests to resign from their Round 1 allotted seats have been approved. The latest notification follows the resignation window that was opened exclusively for candidates who secured seats through the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI SS) counselling while also having joined seats allotted through the first round of MCC's NEET SS counselling. The committee has clarified that only candidates whose documents were successfully scrutinised and approved have been permitted to proceed with the resignation process.

According to the latest notice issued on July 4, candidates whose names appear in the approved list must now report to their allotted medical colleges within the stipulated timeline mentioned in the earlier notification to complete the resignation formalities and collect their original documents. MCC has emphasised that the resignation must be processed only through the online portal by the concerned college authorities. Any resignation accepted offline by an institution will be treated as null and void and will not be considered valid by the counselling authority.

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The latest development follows an earlier notice issued by MCC on July 2 after the committee received numerous resignation requests from candidates who had secured admission through INI SS counselling despite already joining seats allotted during Round 1 of NEET SS Counselling 2025 conducted by MCC. To address these requests, the committee introduced a special resignation facility exclusively for such candidates. Eligible aspirants were required to email their INI SS rank letter along with a prescribed undertaking to the designated MCC email address between July 2 and July 4 within the specified deadline. The facility was restricted only to candidates who had already joined their MCC-allotted seats and subsequently obtained admission through the INI SS counselling process.

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MCC had also clarified that candidates choosing to resign from their Round 1 NEET SS seat in order to continue with their INI SS admission would no longer be eligible to participate in any subsequent rounds of NEET SS 2025 counselling conducted by the committee. The counselling authority further stated that the refund of the security deposit would be processed only for those candidates who completed the resignation procedure through the online portal and fulfilled all the prescribed formalities within the notified timeline.

Meanwhile, the overall NEET SS Counselling 2025 process continues to remain uncertain as the second round of counselling has been kept on hold due to the ongoing legal proceedings in the case Tamilvani & Others vs State of Tamil Nadu & Others. In an earlier notification, MCC had informed candidates that it is examining the legal implications of the matter and exploring available remedies before taking a decision on resuming the counselling process. The authority has stated that further announcements regarding Round 2 and the filling of vacant Super Speciality seats will depend on the outcome of the court proceedings and subsequent directions. Candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the official MCC website for authentic updates, revised schedules and future notifications related to the NEET SS 2025 counselling process.

Check the published list here.

Last updated on 06 Jul 2026
12:57 PM
NEET SS 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling AIIMS INI SS
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