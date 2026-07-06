SCERT Assam D.El.Ed PET Admit Card 2026 Released at scertpet.co.in; Exam on July 12

Summary Candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms can now download their hall tickets from the official website, scertpet.co.in The Pre-Entry Test (PET) is conducted for admission to the two-year D.El.Ed. programme offered by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)-recognised Teacher Education Institutes across Assam.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam has released the admit card for the Pre-Entry Test (PET) 2026, conducted for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course for the 2026–28 academic session.

Candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms can now download their hall tickets from the official website, scertpet.co.in. The admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre on the day of the test.

According to the official schedule, the SCERT Assam PET 2026 examination will be held on July 12, 2026, while the results will be declared on July 27, 2026.

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Assam DElEd PET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall ticket:

Visit the official website, scertpet.co.in.

Click on the SCERT Assam PET 2026 Admit Card link on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Pre-Entry Test (PET) is conducted for admission to the two-year D.El.Ed. programme offered by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)-recognised Teacher Education Institutes across Assam. These include District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), Colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs), Normal Schools, Basic Training Centres (BTCs), and Private Teacher Education Institutes (PTEIs).

The examination centre allotted to each candidate has been mentioned on the admit card. Centres have been assigned based on the district selected by candidates during the application process and are located in Teacher Education Institutes within the chosen district.

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details printed on their admit card and report to the examination centre with the hall ticket and a valid photo identity proof. Those who fail to produce the admit card may not be allowed to appear for the examination.