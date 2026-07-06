UGC

UGC Directs HEIs to Integrate SWAYAM MOOCs, Complete Registration on Time - Check Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jul 2026
11:28 AM

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Summary
UGC has directed Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country to identify and integrate suitable SWAYAM Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) into their academic programmes.
The commission has also instructed universities and colleges to ensure that eligible students complete their registrations within the timelines prescribed by the respective national coordinators.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country to identify and integrate suitable SWAYAM Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) into their academic programmes for the July 2026 semester. The commission has also instructed universities and colleges to ensure that eligible students complete their registrations within the timelines prescribed by the respective national coordinators. The move is aimed at expanding access to quality online education while advancing the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes multidisciplinary learning, academic flexibility and greater learner choice.

According to the UGC, SWAYAM, the Government of India's national online learning platform, offers a wide range of high-quality courses across multiple disciplines. The platform enables students to pursue online learning alongside their regular academic programmes and earn academic credits. The commission reiterated that under the UGC Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM Regulations, higher education institutions are permitted to allow students to complete up to 40 per cent of the total courses offered in a semester through online credit courses available on the SWAYAM portal.

The commission has also released the registration schedule for the July 2026 SWAYAM semester. The last date for course registration is August 31 for courses offered by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) and Institutions of National Importance (INIs). For courses offered through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), IIT Madras, the registration deadline varies depending on the course duration. The last date for Set 1 of four-week, eight-week and twelve-week courses is July 27, while Set 2 registrations for four-week and eight-week courses will remain open until August 17.

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To facilitate smooth implementation, the UGC has instructed institutions to circulate the list of approved SWAYAM courses among deans, heads of departments and SWAYAM University Nodal Officers (UNOs). Universities have also been asked to convene meetings of their SWAYAM advisory committees to identify courses that align with existing academic programmes and curricula. The committees are expected to finalise the framework for course adoption and credit transfer for the July 2026 semester.

Additionally, the commission has directed higher education institutions to publish the final list of approved SWAYAM courses on their official websites and social media platforms to improve awareness among students.

Check official notice here.

Last updated on 06 Jul 2026
11:32 AM
UGC SWAYAM July semester University Grants Commission (UGC) Swayam
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