TS EAMCET 2026

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: Phase I Mock Allotment Out, Seat Option Editing Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jul 2026
09:57 AM

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Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has published the Phase 1 mock seat allotment for the TS EAMCET/TG EAPCET 2026 counselling process.
The mock allotment allows candidates to get an estimate of the seat they are likely to secure based on their TS EAMCET rank and the web options submitted during the counselling process.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has published the Phase 1 mock seat allotment for the TS EAMCET/TG EAPCET 2026 counselling process on its official counselling portal (tgeapcet.nic.in). The mock allotment allows candidates to get an estimate of the seat they are likely to secure based on their TS EAMCET rank and the web options submitted during the counselling process. While the provisional allotment offers candidates an opportunity to assess their admission prospects, the council has clarified that it is only indicative in nature and should not be considered the final seat allocation.

Following the release of the mock allotment, candidates who are dissatisfied with the seat allotted to them have been given an opportunity to revise their preferences. The option modification window will remain open until July 7, 2026, during which applicants can edit, rearrange, or modify their previously submitted web options to improve their chances of securing a preferred college or course in the final allotment. Candidates are advised to carefully review their choices and make necessary changes within the stipulated period, as these preferences will be considered for the final seat allocation.

After completing any required modifications, candidates must freeze their web options by July 7, 2026. Once the deadline for option editing and freezing expires, no further changes to the submitted preferences will be permitted. The counselling authority will then process the final allotment based on candidates' ranks, reservation category, seat availability, and the final set of web options submitted before the deadline.

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According to the counselling schedule, the TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 final seat allotment result will be announced on July 10, 2026. Candidates who receive a seat in the final allotment will be required to complete the admission formalities within the prescribed timeline to retain their allotted seat.

The tuition fee payment and self-reporting process through the official counselling website will be conducted from July 10 to July 14, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must pay the prescribed tuition fee online and complete the self-reporting procedure within the notified period. Failure to complete these mandatory steps before the deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat and affect the candidate's admission.

Candidates should also regularly check the official counselling portal for updates and further instructions regarding the Phase 1 admission process.

Direct link to edit options here.

Last updated on 06 Jul 2026
09:58 AM
TS EAMCET 2026 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture, and Medicine Common Entrance Test seat allotment Counselling
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