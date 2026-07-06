RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category City Slip 2026 Out, Mock Test Portal Activated - Check Links

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the Ministerial and Isolated Category Recruitment Examination (CEN 08/2025). Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process can now access their city intimation slip by logging in to the official RRB recruitment portal with their credentials.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the Ministerial and Isolated Category Recruitment Examination (CEN 08/2025). Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process can now access their city intimation slip by logging in to the official RRB recruitment portal with their credentials. The slip provides details of the city where candidates have been allotted their examination centre, enabling them to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance of the examination. Along with the city slip release, RRB has also activated the CBT mock test link for registered candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 312 vacancies across multiple Ministerial and Isolated Category posts in Indian Railways. The Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is the first stage of the selection process, is scheduled to take place on July 14 and July 15, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to verify their allotted exam city and complete their travel planning early to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

According to the vacancy distribution announced by the Railway Recruitment Board, the highest number of openings has been notified for the post of Junior Translator (Hindi), with 202 vacancies. Other positions included in the recruitment drive are Lab Assistant Grade III with 39 vacancies, Staff and Welfare Inspector with 24 vacancies, Chief Law Assistant with 22 vacancies, Senior Publicity Inspector with 15 vacancies, Public Prosecutor with seven vacancies, Scientific Assistant (Training) with two vacancies and a single post for the Scientific Supervisor/Ergonomics and Trainer.

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The exam city intimation slip is meant solely to inform candidates about the location of their examination city and should not be considered as the admit card. The RRB is expected to release the e-call letters four days before the commencement of the Computer-Based Test. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RRB recruitment website for the latest updates regarding the admit card release, examination guidelines, reporting time, and other important instructions.

Find the direct download links here: city slip and mock test