NEET PG 2026 Exam Pattern Revised, Total MCQs Reduced! Check All Changes by NBEMS

Summary NBEMS has released the information bulletin for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026, introducing significant changes to the examination pattern. The registration process for NEET PG 2026 is currently underway through the official NBEMS website (natboard.edu.in).

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the information bulletin for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026, introducing significant changes to the examination pattern and test centre selection process. The revised guidelines provide detailed information regarding the entrance examination, registration schedule, fee structure, and examination-day procedures for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes across the country.

One of the most notable changes announced by NBEMS is the reduction in the number of questions in the NEET PG examination. While previous editions of the test comprised 200 multiple-choice questions, the NEET PG 2026 examination will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions. According to the information bulletin, each question will carry four response options, and candidates will be required to select the most appropriate answer from the choices provided.

The marking scheme remains unchanged. Candidates will receive four marks for every correct response, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered. The examination authority stated that the test will assess candidates through 180 multiple-choice questions designed to evaluate their knowledge and understanding of subjects covered in the medical curriculum.

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NBEMS has scheduled the NEET PG 2026 examination for August 30, 2026. The entrance test will be conducted in a single shift across the country from 9 AM to 12.30 PM.

The registration process for NEET PG 2026 is currently underway through the official NBEMS website (natboard.edu.in). As per the schedule announced in the information bulletin, the last date to complete and submit the application form is July 21, 2026.

The examination authority has also specified the application fee structure for the upcoming examination. Candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories will be required to pay an application fee of ₹3,500. Meanwhile, candidates from all other categories will have to pay ₹2,500 while submitting their applications.

In another important change, NBEMS has revised the process for selecting examination centres. Instead of choosing preferred examination cities, candidates will now be required to select three preferred states while filling out the application form. Under the new guidelines, the first preference must be the state corresponding to the candidate’s correspondence address provided in the application form. The second and third preferences should be neighbouring states. The board has emphasized that once the application form is submitted, neither the correspondence address nor the selected state preferences can be modified at any stage, including during the application correction window.

NBEMS has further clarified that the allocation of examination cities for NEET PG 2026 will not follow a first-come, first-served model. This change is intended to streamline the examination centre allocation process and ensure a more balanced distribution of candidates across available test locations.