DU Admissions

DU Begins Registration for First Ever One-Year PG Courses: Check Programme Details, Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jul 2026
12:10 PM

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Summary
Delhi University (DU) has commenced admissions to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the first time.
Through this initiative, eligible graduates will now be able to complete their master's degree in one year instead of the conventional two-year duration.

Delhi University (DU) has commenced admissions to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the first time. The admission process, which began on July 5, is exclusively open to students who have completed the university's four-year undergraduate programme under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022. Through this initiative, eligible graduates will now be able to complete their master's degree in one year instead of the conventional two-year duration, provided they have earned the required academic credits during their undergraduate studies. The university said admissions to these programmes will be based on merit, subject to candidates fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria for their chosen courses. Interested applicants can complete the registration process through the university's official postgraduate admission portal (admission.uod.ac.in).

The introduction of one-year postgraduate programmes represents a major academic reform under NEP 2020, which seeks to offer greater flexibility and multiple academic pathways for students. Under the revised higher education structure, students completing a four-year bachelor's degree with the required credit framework become eligible to pursue a one-year master's programme, enabling them to enter higher education or research more quickly.

Alongside the launch of the one-year postgraduate courses, the university has also opened admissions to its two-year Master of Science (MSc) programme in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology. Admission to this specialised programme will be offered to candidates who have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2026 examination and satisfy the prescribed eligibility requirements.

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Meanwhile, Delhi University's undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session is progressing under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). According to the latest figures released by the university, it has received 1,48,407 undergraduate applications so far. Out of these, 62,524 candidates have completed Phase II by submitting their programme and college preferences. The university has fixed July 11 as the last date for candidates to complete the preference-filling process under the ongoing admission cycle.

The university also provided an update on admissions to its conventional two-year postgraduate programmes, stating that nearly 9,500 admissions have already been completed. Additionally, the third allocation list, which will also include admissions to performance-based programmes such as Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Physical Education (MPEd), and Music courses, is scheduled to be released on July 9.

Last updated on 06 Jul 2026
12:11 PM
DU Admissions Delhi University (DU) PG Admissions NEP 2020 Registration
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