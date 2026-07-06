Mumbai Rains: University Exams Postponed, Schools and Colleges Shut Across Regions! All Updates Here

Summary Amid forecasts of intense rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Mumbai University has postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday. Additionally, several civic bodies have ordered the closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

Amid forecasts of intense rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Mumbai University has postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2026, while several civic bodies have ordered the closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. The decisions come after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the region, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong and gusty winds. Authorities have stated that the measures have been taken to prioritise the safety of students and minimise risks arising from adverse weather conditions.

In an official circular issued on Sunday, Mumbai University's Examination and Evaluation Board announced that all examinations scheduled for July 6 stand postponed due to the prevailing weather conditions in Mumbai and surrounding areas. The University clarified that the decision was made with the safety and well-being of students as the foremost priority. It further informed that a revised examination schedule will be released shortly through the university's official website. Students have been advised to regularly monitor the website for updates regarding the rescheduled examinations and other important announcements. The circular also requested affiliated colleges, students, and all concerned stakeholders to take note of the postponement and follow further instructions that will be issued by the University.

Alongside the postponement of university examinations, educational institutions across several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have also been directed to remain closed on Monday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in coordination with the district administrations of Palghar and Panvel, has declared a holiday for all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in view of the expected severe weather. Similar announcements have also been made by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, and Thane Municipal Corporation, extending the closure of educational institutions across multiple districts in the region. The authorities have declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Monday as heavy downpours continue to lash the regions, officials said.

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While all educational institutions covered under the respective civic administrations will remain closed on July 6, government and private offices will continue to function as usual unless separate directives are issued by the concerned authorities. Students are advised to stay updated through official notifications issued by Mumbai University and local administrations for the latest information regarding examinations, reopening schedules, and weather-related advisories.