NEET PG 2025 - SC Hearing Expected Date, Cancelled Results and Counselling Update

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
Even after nearly two months since the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 was conducted, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling. The delay comes as the Supreme Court continues to hear a plea demanding transparency in the examination process.

The MCC, which conducts counselling for 50% of postgraduate medical seats across India, was expected to publish the counselling timetable soon after the NEET PG 2025 results were announced on August 19, 2025. However, proceedings in the apex court have stalled further action.

Recently, the Supreme Court directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to file a detailed response regarding the transparency petition. Since then, there have been no official updates from MCC, leaving aspirants anxious and uncertain about their admission timelines.

Candidates have voiced concerns over the delay, noting that counselling should ideally have begun in September. Several students and doctors’ associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), have urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Union Health Ministry to release the schedule without further delay.

In a recent update on X (formerly Twitter), FAIMA suggested that NEET PG counselling might likely begin by mid-October, pending final court directions.

Meanwhile, the NBEMS has taken a firm disciplinary step by cancelling the NEET PG results of 22 candidates from exam sessions between 2021 and 2025, including 13 from the 2025 batch, for using unfair means. The scorecards of these candidates have been declared invalid for all academic and professional purposes.

As the Supreme Court’s deadline for NBEMS to file its response draws to a close, aspirants are hopeful that the matter will be heard soon, clearing the path for the much-awaited counselling process.

