NEET UG 2025 Round 2: MCC Adds 5 New Disability Centres; PwBD Portal to Close Today

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the list of disability certification centres for NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling.
Following the removal of AIIMS Mangalagiri, MCC has added five new medical colleges as designated PwD centres.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the list of disability certification centres for NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling. Following the removal of AIIMS Mangalagiri, which reported that it is “not fully equipped” to issue disability certificates, MCC has added five new medical colleges as designated PwD centres.

Candidates can now visit the following Designated Disability Centers in addition to the earlier Disability centers of MCC for the purpose of getting themselves examined and obtaining Disability Certificates as per NMC Guidelines ”, the official notice states.

New Certification Centre List

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Dr Sushila Tiwari Memorial Government Hospital (under Government Medical College, Haldwani), Uttarakhand
  2. Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
  3. Dr Rajendra Prasad Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Kangra at Tanda, Himachal Pradesh
  4. Government Doon Medical College, Dekhrakhas Patel Nagar, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
  5. Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana

This update comes alongside the release of the round 2 seat matrix, which introduced 1,134 additional MBBS and BDS seats, along with 7,088 virtual vacancies and 13,501 clear vacancies across courses.

As per the counselling schedule, the last date for application submission and fee payment is today, September 9, 2025. While the registration portal will remain open until noon, the payment window will close at 3 PM on the same day.

For PwBD candidates, the PwD portal will stay active until noon today. Eligible candidates must visit the designated centres with a valid UDID card to obtain their disability certificates required for counselling.

The addition of new centres aims to ensure smooth facilitation of the certification process, enabling all eligible candidates to participate in the NEET UG 2025 counselling without hurdles.

