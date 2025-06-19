MHT CET LLB Result 2025 Postponed - Check Revised Date, Notice and Counselling Details

Summary Initially, the MHT CET 3-year LLB Result 2025 was scheduled for release on June 17, but the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially revised the date. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to download their results from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially confirmed that the MHT CET 3-year LLB Result 2025 will be declared on June 20, 2025, following a brief delay. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to download their results from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Initially, the result was scheduled for release on June 17, but the authorities revised the date to ensure thorough evaluation and finalisation of the answer key. The MHT CET 3-year LLB 2025 exam was conducted on May 2 and May 3 across five sessions in Maharashtra and select other states.

Ahead of the result declaration, the final answer key for the exam was published on June 13, 2025. Candidates were also allowed to challenge discrepancies in the provisional answer key, following which the authorities reviewed objections and provided revised answers to nine questions.

Once the results are out, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) registration window will open for counselling and seat allotment. Through this process, candidates can submit their college and course preferences based on their entrance exam scores. College seats will be allotted according to the candidate’s rank, category, and preferences.

The MHT CET 3-year LLB scorecard 2025 will mention essential details, including the candidate’s name, date of birth, parents’ names, category, obtained marks, overall rank, and other exam-related particulars. According to the marking scheme, candidates receive one mark for every correct response, with no negative marking for unanswered questions. The law entrance exam carried a total of 120 marks.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MHT CET website for updates on result announcements and CAP counselling schedules to ensure timely registration and seat selection for the upcoming academic session.

Read the official notice here.