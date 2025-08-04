NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today, Final Locking Window Opens at 4 PM

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Aug 2025
09:16 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling window for NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 4.
The choice locking facility will be available from 4 PM to 11.59 PM today.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling window for NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 4. Candidates aspiring for admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH courses under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) must submit their preferred college choices by 11.59 PM via the official MCC counselling portal.

The choice locking facility will be available from 4 PM to 11.59 PM today. Once locked, no further modifications will be permitted, and candidates are advised to make their selections carefully, as no requests for changes will be entertained by MCC or the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, medical colleges participating in NEET UG 2025 counselling under the AIQ, central and deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry and Karaikal, and BSc Nursing institutes have been asked to verify the tentative seat matrix. The verification process must be completed by 5 PM today by sending confirmation or corrections to mccundergraduate@gmail.com. Failure to respond will be considered acceptance of the current seat data.

ADVERTISEMENT

The finalised NEET UG 2025 seat matrix includes:

  • 1,15,900 MBBS seats across 775 medical colleges
  • 13,939 MBBS and BDS seats in 88 deemed universities
  • 507 BSc Nursing seats across 9 institutions

The round 1 seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 will be published on August 6, and selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges between August 7 and 11 for document verification and admission formalities.

This extensive counselling process involves over 400 government medical colleges, 32 private institutions, 13 government society colleges, 44 society-run, and 250+ trust-run colleges, making it one of the largest centralized medical admission drives in India.

Candidates are advised to double-check their preferences and monitor the official MCC website for updates on seat allotment and reporting instructions.

Last updated on 04 Aug 2025
09:16 AM
NEET UG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Extended - Counselling Schedule Revised by WBMCC

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK 2025 Round 1 Seat Acceptance Deadline Ends Today, Check Reporting Guidelines

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Exam Concludes - 2,42,000 Candidates Appear; Check Latest Updates

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Declared - Choice Entry and Fee Payment Begins. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Extended - Counselling Schedule Revised by WBMCC

Felicitation to Sports Achievers of KIIT & KISS
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Indian athletes bring glory to the World University Games 2025 with their medal haul

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK 2025 Round 1 Seat Acceptance Deadline Ends Today, Check Reporting Guidelines

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Exam Concludes - 2,42,000 Candidates Appear; Check Latest Updates

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Declared - Choice Entry and Fee Payment Begins. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Launches Candidate Score Disclosure Scheme to Boost Employment Opportunities!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality