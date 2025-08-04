NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today, Final Locking Window Opens at 4 PM

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling window for NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 4. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 PM to 11.59 PM today.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling window for NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 4. Candidates aspiring for admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH courses under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) must submit their preferred college choices by 11.59 PM via the official MCC counselling portal.

The choice locking facility will be available from 4 PM to 11.59 PM today. Once locked, no further modifications will be permitted, and candidates are advised to make their selections carefully, as no requests for changes will be entertained by MCC or the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, medical colleges participating in NEET UG 2025 counselling under the AIQ, central and deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry and Karaikal, and BSc Nursing institutes have been asked to verify the tentative seat matrix. The verification process must be completed by 5 PM today by sending confirmation or corrections to mccundergraduate@gmail.com. Failure to respond will be considered acceptance of the current seat data.

The finalised NEET UG 2025 seat matrix includes:

1,15,900 MBBS seats across 775 medical colleges

13,939 MBBS and BDS seats in 88 deemed universities

507 BSc Nursing seats across 9 institutions

The round 1 seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 will be published on August 6, and selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges between August 7 and 11 for document verification and admission formalities.

This extensive counselling process involves over 400 government medical colleges, 32 private institutions, 13 government society colleges, 44 society-run, and 250+ trust-run colleges, making it one of the largest centralized medical admission drives in India.

Candidates are advised to double-check their preferences and monitor the official MCC website for updates on seat allotment and reporting instructions.