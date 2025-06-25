Special OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Last Date and Schedule

Summary The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has extended the last date for submission of application forms for the 2nd/Special OJEE 2025. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website — ojee.nic.in.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has extended the last date for submission of application forms for the 2nd/Special OJEE 2025. As per the latest official announcement, candidates now have until 11 PM on June 28, 2025, to complete their online registrations for the entrance test. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website — ojee.nic.in.

The Special OJEE application process, which began on June 13, 2025, was initially scheduled to close on June 23. However, the deadline has been extended by five days to allow more candidates the opportunity to register. This special round of OJEE is being conducted for candidates seeking admission into vacant seats in BTech, MBA, MCA, Lateral Entry, and other professional courses after the completion of the initial OJEE counselling rounds.

Along with this extension, the board has also announced that the form correction window will open on June 29, 2025, and will remain active till 11 PM the same day. This one-day facility will allow registered applicants to edit details in their submitted application forms, if required.

The Special OJEE 2025 exam is scheduled for July 15 and July 16, 2025, and will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode at various centres. The merit list from this entrance will be utilised for filling seats remaining vacant after the conclusion of two rounds of the regular OJEE counselling process.

Candidates interested in applying can easily complete the registration process by visiting the official website. They need to select the Special OJEE application link, register using their personal details, and create a password. Once the registration is confirmed, candidates can log in, fill out the application form, and pay the ₹1,000 application fee via online payment modes such as debit card, credit card, or net banking. Upon successful fee submission, candidates must download and save a printout of the application form for future reference.

This extension provides a final opportunity for students aiming to secure admissions to professional programmes in Odisha through the Special OJEE 2025.