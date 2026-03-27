TET

MAHA TET 2026 Application Window Opens at mahatet.in; Get Link to Register Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
11:58 AM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the official website, mahatet.in, with the last date for registration set as April 16
According to the official notification, the MAHA TET 2026 examination will be conducted on June 21 in offline, pen-and-paper mode across designated centres in the state

The Maharashtra State Board of Examinations has begun the online application process for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) June 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the official website, mahatet.in, with the last date for registration set as April 16.

According to the official notification, the MAHA TET 2026 examination will be conducted on June 21 in offline, pen-and-paper mode across designated centres in the state. The test will be held in two shifts — Paper 1 from 10:30 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates have the option to appear for either Paper 1, Paper 2, or both, depending on their eligibility and preferred teaching level. Paper 1 is intended for aspirants aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is meant for those seeking to teach Classes 6 to 8 in government schools across Maharashtra.

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The board will release admit cards for the examination on June 9. After the closure of the application window, a correction facility will be provided, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted forms within a specified period.

To apply, candidates must first register on the official portal, fill out the application form, upload the required documents including photograph and signature, and pay the prescribed fee through online modes. Applicants are advised to keep a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

The MAHA TET serves as a qualifying examination for recruitment to teaching positions in primary and upper primary government schools in Maharashtra.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
12:05 PM
TET MAHA TET Registration Date Maharashtra government
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