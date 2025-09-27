MPSC Exam 2025 Postponed Due to Heavy Rainfall; New Date Announced

Summary The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 in view of heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions across several districts. The decision was taken after the state government’s request and concerns raised by candidates.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 that was scheduled for September 28, 2025, in view of heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions across several districts. The decision was taken after the state government’s request and concerns raised by candidates.

According to the official notice, the exam will now be held on November 9, 2025, at centres across Maharashtra. The Commission stated that heavy rain has disrupted connectivity between villages and talukas in multiple districts, and the Meteorological Department has also warned of more rain in the coming days.

“In order to ensure that no candidate is deprived of the examination, the Commission has decided to postpone the present examination on the scheduled date as per the request made by the government vide letter No. Maloa-1125/Pr.No.236/Maloa, dated September 26, 2025 ,” the MPSC notification mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescheduling of the Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination has also affected the Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Combined Preliminary Examination 2025, which was earlier scheduled for November 9. A revised date for the Group-B exam will be announced separately through a corrigendum.

The postponement comes shortly after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged MPSC to reschedule the exam, citing the difficult conditions in rain-affected districts. Candidates from several regions had also appealed for the same.

With the revised date now fixed, aspirants are advised to keep track of further updates on the official website of MPSC.