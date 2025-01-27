MAH MBA CET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended- Read Major Details Inside

Summary Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the exam can now submit their application forms till January 31, 2025 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org A revised schedule of MAH CET 2025 was also released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra extended the registration deadline for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2025 Entrance Examination. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the exam can now submit their application forms till January 31, 2025 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The official notice reads, “MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2025 Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in admission to first year of full time post- graduate degree in MBA/MMS courses through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2025-26 will be held at the various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State.”

MAH MBA CET 2025: Steps to register

Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org On the home page, click on the link titled ‘CET (Examination) portal for A.Y. 2025-26’ Enter the required credentials to register yourself Login with the registered credentials Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee Submit the application form and download the confirmation page Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

A revised schedule of MAH CET 2025 was also released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. According to the schedule, the MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2025 will be conducted on April 1, 2 and 3, 2025, MAH-AAC CET-2025 on April 5, MH-Nursing CET 2025 on April 7 and 8, 2025, MH-DPN/PHN CET 2025 on April 8, 2025.

