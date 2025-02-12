MAH CET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended for BBA, BMS, BBM and Other Exams- Know Details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra extended the registration window for several exams. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the notice on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.
The CET CELL informed that registration dates of B.BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA(Integrated), MCA(Integrated) as well as M.Ed., M.P.Ed., B.Ed. and LLB 3 years has been extended following requests from candidates and parents for the same.
As per the official notice, the deadline to apply for M.Ed., M.P.Ed., B.Ed. and LLB 3 years is February 28, 2025, following which no further extension will be given. For B.Ed. and LLB 3 years, the registration will reopen from February 13, 2025.
In an another notice, the CET CELL said considering the academic interest of the candidates, the CET CELL has decided to give first extension for online registration and application form filling activity for B.BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA(Integrated), MCA(Integrated).
MAH CET 2025: Steps to register
- Visit the official website- oat mahacet.org
- Click on registration link available on the home page
- Enter your credentials to log in and submit
- Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fee
- Download the confirmation page
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference
For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.