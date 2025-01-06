JAC Releases Class 8 and 9 Timetable 2024: Exam Dates Inside

Summary The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the exam timetable for class 8 and class 9 for the academic year 2024. According to the announcement, the class 8 exams will commence on January 28, while the class 9 exams are set to begin on January 29.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the exam timetable for class 8 and class 9 for the academic year 2024. According to the announcement, the class 8 exams will commence on January 28, while the class 9 exams are set to begin on January 29. Students can access the detailed schedule on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Exam Shifts and Timing

Both class 8 and Class 9 exams will be conducted in two shifts:

First Shift: 9.45AM to 1PM

Second Shift: 2PM to 5.15PM

The admit cards for the class 9 exams will be available online through the JAC’s official portal. Students are advised to download and verify their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

Class 8 Exam Pattern

For class 8 students, the Department of School Education and Literacy in Jharkhand has introduced OMR sheets for the examination. The pattern includes:

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs): 50 marks per subject

Internal School Evaluation: 100 marks

Detailed Timetable for Class 8

First Shift (9.45AM to 1PM): Hindi, English, and additional language subjects

Second Shift (2PM to 5.15PM): Mathematics, Social Science, and Science

Exam Date: January 28

Detailed Timetable for Class 9

First Shift (9.45AM to 1PM): Hindi A, Hindi B, English; Social Science, other languages (if any)

Second Shift (2PM to 5.15PM): Mathematics and Science

Exam Dates: January 29 and January 30

Students must carry their admit cards to the exam center to gain entry and avoid any inconvenience.