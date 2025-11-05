LIC AAO 2025 Mains Exam: Shift Timings Revised, Check Reporting Schedule

Summary The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has revised the LIC AAO 2025 Mains exam shift timings. The LIC AAO 2025 Mains exam will be held on November 8, 2025.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has revised the LIC AAO 2025 Mains exam shift timings. As per the latest notification, the reporting time for Shift 1 candidates is now 7 AM. The decision aims to ensure a smooth and timely Aadhaar verification process for all examinees.

According to LIC’s official notice, the earlier reporting schedule has been advanced to provide adequate time for various pre-exam formalities, including Aadhaar authentication, biometric and photograph capture, document verification, instruction announcements, and login procedures.

The LIC AAO 2025 Mains exam will be held on November 8, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revised Schedule Timings

Reporting Time: 7 AM

Gate Closure Time: 8.45 AM

Exam Start Time: 9 AM

Carrying a valid Aadhaar Card is compulsory for biometric authentication. Candidates who have locked their Aadhaar biometrics must unlock it before the exam to avoid verification issues.

The LIC has urged candidates to strictly adhere to the revised reporting time and guidelines to ensure hassle-free entry and smooth conduct of the LIC AAO Mains 2025 examination.

Find the official notice here.