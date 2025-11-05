SBI Clerk

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out at sbi.co.in - Qualifying Details and Mains Exam Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Nov 2025
09:03 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the much-awaited SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check their results at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the much-awaited SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check their results at sbi.co.in using their registration or roll number and date of birth/password.

The SBI Clerk prelims scorecard 2025 displays section-wise marks, overall score, and qualifying status of candidates. Those who have been declared qualified in the prelims will now proceed to the SBI Clerk mains examination, the date for which will be announced shortly on the official portal.

This year, the SBI Clerk 2025 preliminary examination was conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, across multiple test centres in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

  1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.
  2. Click on the “Careers” section on the homepage.
  3. Select ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Preliminary Result’.
  4. Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth.
  5. The SBI Clerk prelims result 2025 will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6,589 vacancies for the position of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) across various categories:

  • General: 2,225
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 788
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 450
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 508

Candidates are advised to visit the official SBI website regularly for updates on the mains exam schedule and admit card release.

Last updated on 05 Nov 2025
09:13 AM
SBI Clerk State Bank of India (SBI) preliminary examination Result
Similar stories
WBBSE

Class IX Registration: WBBSE Announces Data Verification & Correction Dates - Check S. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE Document Verification and Medical Exam Schedule for Round 2 Released, Key Deta. . .

TNTET

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Out for Paper 1 and 2 at trb.tn.gov.in - Download Link Here

National Scholarship Portal

NSP Scholarship 2025: UGC Announces PG Merit List; Check Names and Application Deadli. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBBSE

Class IX Registration: WBBSE Announces Data Verification & Correction Dates - Check S. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE Document Verification and Medical Exam Schedule for Round 2 Released, Key Deta. . .

TNTET

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Out for Paper 1 and 2 at trb.tn.gov.in - Download Link Here

National Scholarship Portal

NSP Scholarship 2025: UGC Announces PG Merit List; Check Names and Application Deadli. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Application Correction Deadline Extended! IIT Guwahati Announces Revised De. . .

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2025 Revised Due to By-Elections: Check New Schedule Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality