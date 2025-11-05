SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out at sbi.co.in - Qualifying Details and Mains Exam Update

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the much-awaited SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check their results at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the much-awaited SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check their results at sbi.co.in using their registration or roll number and date of birth/password.

The SBI Clerk prelims scorecard 2025 displays section-wise marks, overall score, and qualifying status of candidates. Those who have been declared qualified in the prelims will now proceed to the SBI Clerk mains examination, the date for which will be announced shortly on the official portal.

This year, the SBI Clerk 2025 preliminary examination was conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, across multiple test centres in India.

How to Check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in. Click on the “Careers” section on the homepage. Select ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Preliminary Result’. Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth. The SBI Clerk prelims result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6,589 vacancies for the position of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) across various categories:

General: 2,225

Scheduled Caste (SC): 788

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 450

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 508

Candidates are advised to visit the official SBI website regularly for updates on the mains exam schedule and admit card release.