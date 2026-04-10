Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Timetable Revised - KSEAB Releases Updated Schedule and Timings

Summary The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has revised the timetable for the II PUC Exam 2 for the academic year 2026. The updated schedule comes shortly after the announcement of the Karnataka 2nd PUC results.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has revised the timetable for the II PUC Exam 2 for the academic year 2026. The updated schedule comes shortly after the announcement of the Karnataka 2nd PUC results, offering students another opportunity to improve their scores.

As per the revised timetable, the II PUC Exam 2 will commence on April 30 and conclude on May 13, 2026. Most examinations will be conducted in the morning session from 10 AM to 1 PM. However, certain subjects will be scheduled in the afternoon session, from 2 PM to 4.15 PM, as per the subject-wise timetable released by the board.

Students appearing for the examination are advised to carefully review the updated schedule and prepare accordingly. The board has also issued instructions regarding the admit card process. Unlike individual downloads, only school heads or principals are authorised to access and download the II PUC Exam 2 admit cards through the official portal.

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To obtain the admit cards, school authorities must visit the official website, pue.karnataka.gov.in, log in through the school login portal using the required credentials, and download the hall tickets. Schools are responsible for distributing printed copies of the admit cards to students ahead of the examination.

Earlier, the Karnataka Board conducted the II PUC Examination 2026 from February 28 to March 17, while practical examinations were held between January 27 and February 14. The revised schedule for Exam 2 provides students with an additional chance to improve their performance.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated with official notifications and coordinate with their respective schools to collect their admit cards on time and avoid any last-minute issues.

Find the revised timetable link here.