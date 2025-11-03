ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA Result 2025: Meet September Exam Toppers Across All Levels! Check Merit List Here

Posted on 03 Nov 2025
13:25 PM

Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results for the CA September 2025 examinations across all three levels - Foundation, Intermediate, and Final today, November 3.
Alongside the results, the institute has also released the names of the all-India toppers who excelled in this session.

ICAI CA September Result 2025 OUT - Link and Foundation, Inter &amp; Final Qualifying Percentages
CA Final Toppers 2025

All India Rank 1: Mukund Agiwal - Dhamnod - 500 marks (83.33%)

All India Rank 2: Tejas Mundada - Hyderabad - 492 marks (82%)

All India Rank 3: Bakul Gupta - Alwar - 489 marks (81.50%)

CA Intermediate Toppers 2025

All India Rank 1: Neha Khanwani - Jaipur - 505 marks (84.17%)

All India Rank 2: Kriti Sharma - Ahmedabad - 503 marks (83.83%)

All India Rank 3: Akshat Birendra Nautiyal - Mumbai - 500 marks (83.33%)

CA Foundation Toppers 2025

All India Rank 1: L Rajalakshmi - Chennai - 360 marks (90%)

All India Rank 2: Prem Agarwal - Surat - 354 marks (88.50%)

All India Rank 3: Neel Rajesh Shah - Mumbai - 353 marks (88.25%)

In the CA Final examination, the overall pass percentage for candidates who appeared for both groups stood at 16.23%. Group-wise, 24.66% of candidates passed Group I, while 25.26% cleared Group II.

For the CA Intermediate exam, the Group I pass percentage was 9.43%, while 27.14% of candidates cleared Group II. Among those who appeared for both groups, 3,663 out of 36,398 candidates qualified, taking the combined pass rate to 10.06%.

Meanwhile, the CA Foundation exam recorded an overall pass percentage of 14.78%, reflecting a competitive session across all levels of the Chartered Accountancy course.

Candidates can check their individual scorecards and rank details on the official ICAI website - icai.nic.in.

Find the direct merit list download link here.

Last updated on 03 Nov 2025
13:31 PM
ICAI CA 2025 Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) ICAI CA Exam Result Toppers list
