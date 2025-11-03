ICAI CA Result 2025: Meet September Exam Toppers Across All Levels! Check Merit List Here

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results for the CA September 2025 examinations across all three levels - Foundation, Intermediate, and Final today, November 3. Alongside the results, the institute has also released the names of the all-India toppers who excelled in this session.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results for the CA September 2025 examinations across all three levels - Foundation, Intermediate, and Final today, November 3. Alongside the results, the institute has also released the names of the all-India toppers who excelled in this session.

CA Final Toppers 2025

All India Rank 1: Mukund Agiwal - Dhamnod - 500 marks (83.33%)

All India Rank 2: Tejas Mundada - Hyderabad - 492 marks (82%)

All India Rank 3: Bakul Gupta - Alwar - 489 marks (81.50%)

CA Intermediate Toppers 2025

All India Rank 1: Neha Khanwani - Jaipur - 505 marks (84.17%)

All India Rank 2: Kriti Sharma - Ahmedabad - 503 marks (83.83%)

All India Rank 3: Akshat Birendra Nautiyal - Mumbai - 500 marks (83.33%)

CA Foundation Toppers 2025

All India Rank 1: L Rajalakshmi - Chennai - 360 marks (90%)

All India Rank 2: Prem Agarwal - Surat - 354 marks (88.50%)

All India Rank 3: Neel Rajesh Shah - Mumbai - 353 marks (88.25%)

In the CA Final examination, the overall pass percentage for candidates who appeared for both groups stood at 16.23%. Group-wise, 24.66% of candidates passed Group I, while 25.26% cleared Group II.

For the CA Intermediate exam, the Group I pass percentage was 9.43%, while 27.14% of candidates cleared Group II. Among those who appeared for both groups, 3,663 out of 36,398 candidates qualified, taking the combined pass rate to 10.06%.

Meanwhile, the CA Foundation exam recorded an overall pass percentage of 14.78%, reflecting a competitive session across all levels of the Chartered Accountancy course.

Candidates can check their individual scorecards and rank details on the official ICAI website - icai.nic.in.

Find the direct merit list download link here.