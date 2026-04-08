Karnataka schools

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Releasing Today? Websites to Check, Passing Marks

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
11:27 AM

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Summary
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 soon.
Once declared, students will be able to access and download their Class 12 marksheets through official websites.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 soon. Once declared, students will be able to access and download their Class 12 marksheets through official websites such as karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Additionally, results will also be made available via DigiLocker for easy access.

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and select their respective subject stream. The marksheet will contain important details, including the student’s name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total aggregate score, and qualifying status.

This year, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 pre-university colleges registered for the examination. Among them, 6,46,801 candidates appeared as fresh students, 50,540 as repeaters, and 13,022 as private candidates, reflecting a large participation across the state.

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While the exact date and time for the result declaration have not yet been officially confirmed, reports suggest that the announcement may take place after the conclusion of ongoing election-related processes. The Karnataka 2nd PUC board examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 28 and March 17.

In a notable change for this academic session, the passing criteria have been revised. Students are now required to secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and 33% overall to qualify, compared to the earlier requirement of 35%. Additionally, candidates must pass both theory and practical components separately. In theory exams, students typically need around 24 out of 80 marks or 21 out of 70 marks to meet the minimum requirement.

Students are advised to rely only on official websites, including karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and pue.karnataka.gov.in, to check their results and avoid misinformation. After the results are declared, candidates should download and keep a copy of their marksheet for future academic and admission purposes.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
11:28 AM
Karnataka schools Karnataka government Karnataka II PUC Examination Result
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