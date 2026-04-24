SSC CHT 2026 Notification Released; Registration Begins for Hindi Translator Posts

Summary The recruitment drive aims to fill 84 vacancies for Hindi Translator posts across various departments The last date to apply is May 14, 2026, while the online fee payment window will remain open until May 15, 2026

The Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHT) 2026, with the online registration process starting from April 23, 2026 at ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 84 vacancies for Hindi Translator posts across various departments.

The last date to apply is May 14, 2026, while the online fee payment window will remain open until May 15, 2026. The correction window will be available from May 19 to May 20, 2026.

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The examination will be conducted in two stages:

Paper I: Objective-type Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Paper II: Descriptive paper

Candidates will be shortlisted for Paper II based on their performance in Paper I. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in Paper I.

Final selection will be based on performance in both papers, with 50% weightage from Paper I and 100% marks from Paper II considered for merit preparation. Category-wise cut-offs may be applied separately for both stages.

Application fee

General/OBC candidates: Rs 100

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women candidates: Exempted from fee

Candidates are advised to carefully follow instructions on the official SSC portal and complete the application process within the stipulated timeline.