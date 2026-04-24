Odisha Schools Declare Early Summer Vacation from April 27 Amid Heatwave; Exams to Continue

Summary The government clarified that while regular classes will be suspended, scheduled examinations, census-related work, and other official duties will continue as planned A high-level meeting involving the Special Relief Commissioner and officials from the School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments was held to evaluate the impact of the extreme weather

All government, government-aided and private schools in Odisha will remain closed for summer vacation from April 27, the state government announced, citing rising temperatures across several districts.

The government clarified that while regular classes will be suspended, scheduled examinations, census-related work, and other official duties will continue as planned.

The move follows a review of the prevailing heatwave conditions. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari had earlier indicated that a final decision would be taken after assessing the situation. Several districts have been recording temperatures above 40°C, with no immediate relief in sight.

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A high-level meeting involving the Special Relief Commissioner and officials from the School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments was held to evaluate the impact of the extreme weather.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond had noted that the summer vacation typically runs from May 6 to June 17, but could be advanced due to the ongoing heatwave. There were also discussions about closing anganwadi centres, with provisions for take-home rations if required.

Local administrations had already implemented precautionary steps. In Khurda, schools and anganwadi centres were operating from 6:30 am to 9:30 am to avoid peak heat. Meanwhile, in Dhenkanal, all educational institutions were shut until further orders due to extreme conditions.

Other states have also taken action in response to rising temperatures. In Rajasthan, school timings have been revised following heatwave alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department. Cities like Kota and Jaipur have shifted to morning schedules to reduce students’ exposure to extreme heat.

Authorities have warned that temperatures may rise further, and strict compliance with safety measures has been mandated. The early closure of schools in Odisha reflects growing concern among states to safeguard students from harsh weather conditions.