UBSE to Declare UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Tomorrow; Check Official Websites Here

Summary Students who appeared for the examinations can access their results online through the official website The Class 12 (Intermediate) exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2026, while the Class 10 (High School) exams took place between February 23 and March 20, 2026

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 on April 25 at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the examinations can access their results online through the official website.

The Class 12 (Intermediate) exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2026, while the Class 10 (High School) exams took place between February 23 and March 20, 2026.

Students can check their results on the following websites:

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ubse.co.in

ubse.uk.gov.in

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DigiLocker

UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website

Click on “Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter roll number and required details

Click on submit

View, download, and print the result for future reference

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy and verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading.