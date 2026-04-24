Board Exam 2026

UBSE to Declare UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Tomorrow; Check Official Websites Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
16:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who appeared for the examinations can access their results online through the official website
The Class 12 (Intermediate) exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2026, while the Class 10 (High School) exams took place between February 23 and March 20, 2026

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 on April 25 at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the examinations can access their results online through the official website.

The Class 12 (Intermediate) exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2026, while the Class 10 (High School) exams took place between February 23 and March 20, 2026.

Students can check their results on the following websites:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • ubse.co.in
  • ubse.uk.gov.in
  • SMS services
  • DigiLocker

UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on “Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”
  • Enter roll number and required details
  • Click on submit
  • View, download, and print the result for future reference

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy and verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
16:51 PM
Board Exam 2026 Uttarakhand government Results out
Similar stories
Odisha Schools

Odisha Schools Declare Early Summer Vacation from April 27 Amid Heatwave; Exams to Co. . .

UPSSSC Forest Guard

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification Out; 708 Posts Announced

NTA

NTA Releases NTET 2026 Admit Card; Exam on April 28 in CBT Mode

University Grants Commission

UGC Invites Fresh Applications for ODL Programmes; Online Window Opens April 27

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Campus Immersion Programme
Workshop

Campus Immersion Programme: A Career Guidance Workshop Empowering Students with Confi. . .

Odisha Schools

Odisha Schools Declare Early Summer Vacation from April 27 Amid Heatwave; Exams to Co. . .

Workshop on Tour Guiding and Interpretation Skills
Workshop

Interactive Workshop on Tour Guiding and Interpretation Skills Shapes Future Professi. . .

UPSSSC Forest Guard

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification Out; 708 Posts Announced

NTA

NTA Releases NTET 2026 Admit Card; Exam on April 28 in CBT Mode

University Grants Commission

UGC Invites Fresh Applications for ODL Programmes; Online Window Opens April 27

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality