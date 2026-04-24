Workshop

Campus Immersion Programme: A Career Guidance Workshop Empowering Students with Confidence

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
15:50 PM
Campus Immersion Programme

Campus Immersion Programme

In an era where career choices are expanding faster than ever, students often find themselves at a crossroads, unsure of which path to pursue. Addressing this crucial need for guidance, Bhawanipur Global Campus introduced the Campus Immersion Programme, designed to equip young minds with clarity, confidence, and a strong sense of direction.

Led by renowned career guide, coach, and TEDx speaker G. Jai Shankar, the workshop proved to be an engaging experience. With his expert guidance, he connected effortlessly with students, encouraging them to reflect deeply on their aspirations, strengths, and potential.

One of the key highlights of the programme was its emphasis on self-assurance. Students were encouraged to trust their instincts and make informed decisions for their future success.

The Campus Immersion Programme stood out as a high-impact initiative that not only provided guidance but also strengthened students’ confidence in their abilities. Ultimately, the programme served as a powerful reminder that the right guidance at the right time can shape not just careers, but lives.

This article has been produced on behalf of Bhawanipur Global Campus by ABP digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
16:15 PM
Workshop Career guidance
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