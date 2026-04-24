WBJEEB

WBJEEB Extends JECA 2026 Registration Deadline; MCA Entrance Exam on June 16

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
17:18 PM

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Summary
As per the revised schedule, the application correction window will be open from April 30 to May 1, 2026
The WB JECA 2026 examination will be held on June 16, 2026, in an offline OMR-based mode, from 11 AM to 1 PM in a single shift

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination for Computer Applications (JECA 2026), allowing candidates to apply until April 28, 2026 through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the application correction window will be open from April 30 to May 1, 2026.

The WB JECA 2026 examination will be held on June 16, 2026, in an offline OMR-based mode, from 11 AM to 1 PM in a single shift.

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WB JECA 2026: Application Fee

  • General category: Rs 500
  • SC/ST/OBC/Third gender/PwD candidates: Rs 400

WB JECA 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can apply by following these steps:

  • Visit wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Click on the “WB JECA 2026” link
  • Register and generate login credentials
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit and download a copy for reference

The JECA exam is conducted for admission to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes across various institutions in West Bengal.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process within the extended deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
17:22 PM
WBJEEB WBJEE JECA Registration Date
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