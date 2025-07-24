SSLC exams
KSEAB Announces Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025- Direct Link to Check Here
Posted on 24 Jul 2025
13:25 PM
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025 on July 23, 2025. Students who have appeared for the Karnataka 10th Exam 3 can check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.
The board conducted SSLC Exam 3 from July 5 to July 12, 2025. Prior to this, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025.The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result was declared on April 30, 2025, wherein a total of 842173 candidates appeared for the examination. Of these, 524984 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 62.34 per cent.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: Steps to check
