KSEAB Announces Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025- Direct Link to Check Here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025 on July 23, 2025. Students who have appeared for the Karnataka 10th Exam 3 can check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

The board conducted SSLC Exam 3 from July 5 to July 12, 2025. Prior to this, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025.The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result was declared on April 30, 2025, wherein a total of 842173 candidates appeared for the examination. Of these, 524984 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 62.34 per cent.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the Karnataka10th SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the results for future reference

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: Direct Link