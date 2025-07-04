SSC CGL 2025 Registration Closes Today for 14500+ Posts - Check Steps and Exam Schedule

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to close the registration window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 today, July 4, 2025. Candidates who are yet to complete their application process can visit the official website (ssc.gov.in) and submit their forms before the deadline.

This year, the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill as many as 14,582 vacancies across various government ministries, departments, and organisations. Eligible candidates from across the country have been invited to apply for this highly sought-after competitive exam. The application fee payment facility will remain open until July 5, 2025. Additionally, the commission has announced that candidates will be able to access the application correction window from July 9 to July 11, 2025.

Candidates can register for the SSC CGL 2025 exam by visiting ssc.gov.in, creating a login ID, filling out the application form, uploading the necessary documents, making the fee payment if applicable, and finally downloading the submitted application form for future reference.

As per the SSC guidelines, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Ex-Servicemen (ESM), and all women applicants are exempted from paying the registration fee. Meanwhile, General and OBC category candidates need to pay ₹100 as the application fee, which can be processed through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, and RuPay.

The Tier 1 exam of SSC CGL 2025 is scheduled to take place between August 13 and August 30, 2025, while the Tier 2 exam will be conducted in December.