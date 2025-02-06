KLEE 2025

KLEE 2025 Phase 2 LLB and LLM Admit Cards Out: Steps to Download Now

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
16:28 PM

File Image

Summary
The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala, has officially released the admit cards for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2025 Phase 2, covering both the 3-year LLB and 5-year LLM programmes.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

How to Download KLEE 2025 Admit Card

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  2. Click on the candidate portal.
  3. Enter the candidate’s application number, date of birth, password, and access code.
  4. Submit the login details. The KLEE 2025 Phase 2 admit card for LLB or LLM will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.
Carrying the admit card to the exam hall is mandatory. The admit card contains essential details, including exam subjects, venue, timings, registration number, and important test guidelines. In case of discrepancies, candidates must immediately notify the concerned authorities.

KLEE 2025 LLB Exam Pattern

The 3-year LLB entrance test consists of 200 objective type questions, divided into four sections: General English, General Knowledge, Arithmetic, and Mental Ability and Aptitude for Legal Studies. Each correct response awards three marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. The total marks for the exam are 600.

KLEE 2025 LLM Exam Pattern

The LLM entrance exam consists of 200 multiple choice questions, split into two parts: Part A and Part B, each containing 100 questions. Part A is divided into four sections, whereas Part B comprises six sections. Each correct answer is awarded three marks, with a one-mark penalty for incorrect responses. The exam carries a total of 600 marks and spans four hours, with two hours allotted to each part.

The entrance exams will be conducted in a computer-based format from February 7 to 9, 2025.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
16:35 PM
KLEE 2025 law course
