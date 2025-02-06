CUET PG 2025

Registration for CUET PG 2025 Closes Soon: Steps to Apply Before Feb 8

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
13:40 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 on Saturday, February 8, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

How to Apply for CUET PG 2025

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.
  2. Click on the CUET PG registration link available on the homepage.
  3. Log in using the candidate’s registered credentials.
  4. Fill out the application form and submit the required fee.
  5. Download the confirmation page.
  6. Print a copy for future reference.
Applicants should note that the deadline for submission is 11.50PM on February 8. NTA had earlier extended the last date for registration through an official notification on its website.

CUET PG 2025 Application Fee Structure

Candidates must complete their fee payment by February 9, 2025. The application fee details are as follows:

  • General category: INR 1400 for two test papers, INR 700 per test paper
  • OBC-NCL/ Gen-EWS: INR 1200 for two test papers, INR 600 per test paper
  • SC/ ST/ Third Gender: INR 1100 for two test papers, INR 600 per test paper
  • PwBD category: INR 1000 for two test papers, INR 600 per test paper

Payment can be made via net banking, debit/credit card, UPI, or digital wallets.

NTA will open the CUET PG 2025 application correction window from February 10 to February 12, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted applications.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
13:40 PM
CUET PG 2025 CUET PG Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate
