Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Today - Check Latest Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Dec 2025
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to release the provisional seat allotment result for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling today, December 22.
Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling will be able to check their provisional allotment status on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to release the provisional seat allotment result for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling today, December 22, after 6 PM. The authority has advanced the result date from the earlier announced schedule of December 23. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling will be able to check their provisional allotment status on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

According to KEA, the final seat allotment result for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 will be declared on December 24. Before announcing the final result, the allotment process will be re-run to account for seats vacated by candidates who choose to accept seats allotted through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). KEA has clarified that this re-allotment will be conducted strictly based on the options already submitted by candidates, and no fresh choice entry or modification will be permitted at this stage.

Candidates who have secured seats through the second round of MCC counselling and wish to join those seats must surrender their KEA-allotted seats in person at the KEA office in Bengaluru by 4 PM on December 23. In such cases, an amount of ₹25,000 will be deducted from the fees already paid, and the remaining balance will be refunded within one day. Candidates who have not yet paid any fees will be required to deposit ₹25,000 at the time of surrendering their seat.

In a significant development, KEA has also revised the eligibility criteria for participation in Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling. Following recent High Court orders, candidates who are allotted and admitted to seats in Round 2 will now be eligible to participate in the third round for seat upgradation. This marks a departure from the earlier rules mentioned in the NEET PG 2025 information bulletin, which barred candidates allotted clinical seats in Round 2 from taking part in Round 3.

The authority has further clarified that candidates allotted seats in the second round must compulsorily complete the admission process by paying the prescribed fees, irrespective of the type of seat allotted. KEA reiterated that the Round 2 counselling schedule and instructions, initially notified on December 8 and December 13 and revised on December 17, will continue to remain applicable for the ongoing counselling process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website for updates related to seat allotment results and further counselling procedures.

