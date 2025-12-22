NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Round: MCC Removes MBBS Seat from AIQ Matrix; Check New List

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the withdrawal of MBBS seat from the seat matrix of the Special Stray Vacancy Round of NEET UG Counselling 2025. The decision has been communicated through an official notice and is applicable to the ongoing counselling process for undergraduate medical admissions.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the withdrawal of one MBBS seat from the seat matrix of the Special Stray Vacancy Round of NEET UG Counselling 2025–26. The decision has been communicated through an official notice and is applicable to the ongoing counselling process for undergraduate medical admissions.

As per the MCC notification, the withdrawn seat belongs to the All India Quota (AIQ) under the OP No category. The removal has been carried out following information received from the Government Medical College, Manjeri, located in the Malappuram district of Kerala. The committee clarified that only one MBBS seat has been removed from the Special Stray Vacancy Round seat matrix.

The MCC has confirmed that the withdrawn seat will be deleted from the seat matrix before the allotment process for the Special Stray Vacancy Round begins. As a result, the concerned MBBS seat will not be available for choice filling or allotment during this special counselling round. This step has been taken to ensure accuracy and transparency in the seat allotment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates participating in the NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round have been advised to carefully check the revised seat matrix available on the official MCC website. The committee has reiterated that seat availability may change based on updates or confirmations received from participating medical institutions.

According to the counselling schedule, the NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats commenced on December 18, 2025. The counselling process is scheduled to conclude on December 31, with seat allotment release scheduled for December 23. Candidates are encouraged to regularly monitor official updates to avoid missing any important changes related to seat allocation or counselling timelines.

Check the final seat matrix list here.