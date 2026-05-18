KCET 2026 Result to be Withheld Without DigiLocker Update! KEA Urges Students to Submit Class 12 Marks

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released an important notification for candidates who appeared for the UGCET 2026 examination. The authority has directed students to immediately update their Class 12 marks through DigiLocker integration to ensure timely processing of their results and merit rankings.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released an important notification for candidates who appeared for the UGCET 2026 examination and completed their Class 12 studies from boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and other state education boards. The authority has directed students to immediately update their Class 12 marks through DigiLocker integration to ensure timely processing of their results and merit rankings.

According to KEA, candidates must log in to the official CET portal and enable DigiLocker permission so that their marks can be fetched automatically by the system. The authority clarified that there will be no option for manual entry of marks or submission of physical marksheets for verification purposes.

official notice KEA's X handle

In an official post shared on its X handle, KEA stated that students are required to provide DigiLocker access to allow automatic retrieval of their Class 12 marks, which will then be used for determining merit as per admission rules. The authority also emphasized that marksheets cannot be uploaded manually or submitted directly to KEA offices.

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The examination authority has activated a dedicated online facility for students belonging to non-Karnataka boards, including CBSE and CISCE. Through this system, candidates can complete the verification process digitally without the need for offline document submission. Officials said the move is aimed at streamlining the verification process and minimizing errors during preparation of merit lists for admissions into professional courses.

KEA has further warned candidates that failure to complete the marks update process may result in withholding of UGCET 2026 results. Students have therefore been advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid complications during counselling and admissions.

To assist candidates facing technical issues, KEA has also shared a YouTube Shorts help link explaining the complete process of enabling DigiLocker permission and updating marks online. The authority said the online verification mechanism has been introduced to make the admission process faster, more transparent, and error-free.

Candidates from CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards can complete the marks update process by first visiting the official DigiLocker portal and downloading their Class 12 marksheet after logging into their account. They must then visit the official KEA CET website and log in using their CET credentials. After granting DigiLocker permission, the system will automatically fetch the marks data. Candidates are advised to verify the fetched details carefully before final submission.

Every year, a large number of students from multiple education boards apply for Karnataka UGCET admissions. Since Class 12 marks play an important role in the admission and ranking process for several professional programmes, KEA uses the verified marks data while preparing merit lists.

Candidates seeking further clarification or assistance regarding the marks update process can visit the official KEA portal for detailed instructions and updates.