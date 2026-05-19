MSCE Pune Scholarship Result 2026 Announced - Check Link and Allotment Details for Classes 5, 8

Summary The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has published the interim results for the Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (Class 5) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (Class 8). Students who appeared for the scholarship examinations can now access their provisional results through the council’s official website.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has published the interim results for the Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (Class 5) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (Class 8) conducted earlier this year. Students who appeared for the scholarship examinations can now access their provisional results through the council’s official website.

The scholarship examinations for Classes 5 and 8 were conducted on February 22, 2026, across the state. Along with the scholarship examination results, the council has also released interim results for the Government Vidyaniketan Entrance Test, Tribal Vidyaniketan Entrance Test, and the Vidyaniketan Entrance Examination conducted for students belonging to Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes categories.

According to the official notification issued by MSCE, schools have been provided an opportunity to request corrections related to school information. If any changes are required regarding school area classification, such as urban or rural category status, or curriculum details mentioned in the school information form, the respective headmaster must submit a signed request letter containing complete details through the designated official email address by May 27, 2026.

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Students can check and download the MSCE Class 5 and Class 8 scholarship examination results by visiting the official websites, mscepune.in and puppssmsce.in. Candidates or school authorities need to click on the “School Login” or “Login for Institutions” option available on the homepage. After entering the required user ID and password, schools can access the “Examination Results” or “Student Performance” section and select the relevant scholarship examination. The provisional marks and student performance list will then appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The council has also opened the online re-evaluation and marks verification process for candidates seeking review of their scores. Applications for re-evaluation can be submitted through school login portals from May 18 to May 27, 2026. Students applying for verification will be required to pay an online fee of Rs 50 for each subject paper submitted for review.

In its official notice, MSCE stated that decisions regarding online verification applications submitted with the prescribed fee will be communicated through the respective school login portals within 30 days from the date of application receipt. The council further clarified that the final results and merit lists will be published only after all verification applications received within the stipulated period are examined and resolved.

Apart from marks verification, schools have also been allowed to request corrections in students’ personal details, including name, surname, father’s name, and mother’s name. The online correction window for these details will remain open till May 27, 2026.

Students and schools have been advised to carefully verify all information mentioned in the interim result records and complete the necessary correction or verification procedures within the prescribed deadline to avoid discrepancies during the final merit list preparation.

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