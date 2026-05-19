UPSC 2026

Major Reform: UPSC to Release Provisional Answer Key for CSE Prelims 2026! Check Key Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 May 2026
11:27 AM

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Summary
The Union Public Service Commission has announced that it will release the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026.
The move marks the first time the Commission will publish a provisional answer key immediately after the preliminary examination.

In a significant reform aimed at improving transparency in the examination process, the Union Public Service Commission has announced that it will release the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 shortly after the examination is conducted. The move marks the first time the Commission will publish a provisional answer key immediately after the preliminary examination.

According to the Commission, the decision has been taken to enhance transparency, accountability, and candidate confidence in the examination system. The reform also addresses a long-standing demand from aspirants seeking timely access to answer keys after the examination.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by UPSC in three stages — preliminary examination, mains examination, and interview — for recruitment to prestigious services including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service, among others.

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The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 24. Following the examination, UPSC will upload the provisional answer key and allow candidates to raise objections or submit representations through an online portal.

Describing the reform as “a new beginning,” UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said the initiative reflects the Commission’s continued effort to bring greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication into the examination process.

He stated that the new policy aims to make the recruitment process more participative while maintaining the sanctity, integrity, and merit-based nature of the Civil Services Examination.

As per the official notification, candidates will be able to submit their representations regarding the provisional answer key till May 31, 2026, up to 6 PM. The objections can be filed through the dedicated “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” available on the official UPSC online portal.

Candidates submitting objections will be required to indicate the answer they believe to be correct, along with a brief explanation and supporting documents from three authentic sources. UPSC stated that this system will help candidates make an early assessment of their performance while also ensuring they receive adequate time to present their concerns or objections.

The Commission further said that all representations received from candidates will be reviewed thoroughly by teams of subject experts possessing relevant domain knowledge and expertise. These experts will examine each objection carefully, assess the supporting evidence provided by candidates, and record their views regarding the correctness of the disputed answers.

UPSC clarified that the final answer key will only be prepared after considering all representations received during the objection window. The Commission emphasised that the reform is intended to strengthen trust in the examination system while ensuring fairness and accuracy in evaluation.

The introduction of provisional answer keys is being viewed as a major change in the Civil Services Examination process, especially for lakhs of aspirants appearing for one of India’s most competitive recruitment examinations every year.

Last updated on 19 May 2026
11:28 AM
UPSC 2026 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Answer Key UPSC CSE 2026 UPSC Prelims
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