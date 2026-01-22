New Certificate Rules for SC Candidates Applying to KCET, KREIS 2026? KEA Issues Notice

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued an important notice for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates applying for the UGCET 2026 and KREIS 2026 examinations. The announcement was shared through KEA’s official X account (formerly Twitter) and outlines revised requirements related to caste certificates and reservation claims under the state’s updated internal reservation system.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued an important notice for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates applying for the KCET/UGCET 2026 and KREIS 2026 examinations. The announcement was shared through KEA’s official X account (formerly Twitter) and outlines revised requirements related to caste certificates and reservation claims under the state’s updated internal reservation system.

According to the notice, SC candidates will now be required to generate a new RD (Revenue Department) number to support their reservation claims during the application process. KEA stated that this step is mandatory to ensure accurate classification of candidates under Karnataka’s newly implemented internal reservation categories for Scheduled Castes.

H. Prasanna, IAS, Executive Director of KEA, clarified that applicants must enter an RD number that specifically identifies them under one of the internal reservation categories—Category A, Category B, or Category C. This categorisation is essential for candidates seeking reservation benefits in the upcoming admission process.

The authority further informed that RD numbers issued on the basis of older caste certificates will not be accepted for seat allotment. SC candidates who are currently relying on previously issued certificates have been advised that such documents will not be considered valid under the new reservation framework.

To avail reservation benefits, candidates must obtain a fresh caste certificate from their respective Tahsildar. The updated certificate must clearly mention the applicable internal reservation category—A, B, or C—along with a newly generated RD number. This RD number must be entered correctly while filling out the KCET 2026 online application form.

Candidates can apply for KCET 2026 by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. KEA has emphasised that the accurate entry of the RD number in the application form is crucial, as it will enable automated verification through the Revenue Department’s web service.

KEA has advised all eligible SC candidates to secure their updated caste certificates at the earliest. Failure to comply with the revised requirements may lead to rejection of reservation claims and disqualification from consideration under the SC quota during the seat allotment process.

Read the official notice here.