KCET 2026 Registration Opens: Check Updated Application Details, Link and Eligibility

Summary The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially opened the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2026. The last date to submit the online application form is February 17, 2026.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially opened the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2026, offering aspiring students an opportunity to secure admission to various undergraduate professional courses across the state. Candidates seeking entry into programmes in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and veterinary science can now apply through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The last date to submit the online application form is February 17, 2026, while registered applicants will be allowed to pay the application fee until February 18, 2026.

The KCET 2026 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 23 and April 24, 2026. To be eligible, candidates must have passed the 2nd PUC or Class 12 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and secured a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent, as prescribed by the authority.

According to the academic calendar released by KEA, the KCET 2026 admit cards are expected to be issued in the first week of April 2026. Following the examination, the provisional answer key is likely to be released in early May, allowing candidates to review their responses. The KCET 2026 results are scheduled to be declared on May 30, 2026, while the counselling process for seat allotment is expected to begin in June 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

To apply for KCET 2026, eligible candidates must visit the official KEA website and access the KCET 2026 registration link available on the homepage. Applicants are required to register using a valid email ID and mobile number, log in with the generated credentials, and carefully fill out the application form. The process also includes uploading scanned copies of the necessary documents, completing the online payment of the application fee, and submitting the form after verifying all entered details. Candidates are advised to download and print a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

In an important policy update, KEA has announced that vacant seats under special quota categories will be converted to general merit seats in the first round of KCET 2026 counselling, provided there are no eligible applicants under those specific categories. Along with constitutionally mandated reservations, KCET seats are earmarked for several special categories, including Sports, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and Scouts and Guides. These quotas are aimed at promoting inclusivity and encouraging participation from candidates with diverse achievements and backgrounds.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official KEA website for detailed notifications, updates, and further information related to KCET 2026 registration, examination, and counselling processes.

Find the direct application link here.