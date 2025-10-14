NEET UG 2025

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Deadline Extended; 200 New MBBS Seats Added

File Image

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for option entry in the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling. Eligible candidates can now submit their preferred choices until October 15, 2025, through the official KEA website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

This extension comes after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) permitted candidates to fill choices for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Earlier, the option entry window for Karnataka NEET UG Round 3 was scheduled to close on October 13, 2025.

Adding to the opportunities for medical aspirants, the Department of Medical Education has introduced 50 new MBBS seats each in four medical colleges across the state - Subbaiah Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga; BGS Medical College and Hospital, Bangalore North; Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumkur; and AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore. With this, a total of 200 new medical seats have been added to the state’s seat matrix.

The updated seat matrix has been published on the KEA website. The authority has advised students to enter options for all colleges of interest, after going through the updated seat matrix, as cancelled or newly available seats may be considered during allotment.

According to the official notice, candidates who have already secured seats in earlier rounds are also eligible to participate in the allotment process for these newly added seats. They can exercise their options from 11 AM on October 15 to 8 AM on October 16, 2025. However, KEA has clarified that if a candidate is allotted a seat in any of the newly added colleges, their previously allotted seat will be forfeited. Students are therefore advised to make their choices carefully and consult their parents before proceeding.

For further updates and to complete the option entry process, candidates should regularly visit the official KEA portal.

Check the updated round 3 seat matrix here.

