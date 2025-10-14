ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration Through CUET Begins at icarcounselling.com- Check Last Date Here

Summary Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2025 examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process and can apply through the official website — icarcounselling.com As per the announced counselling schedule, the last date to register, pay the counselling fee, and fill choices is October 17, 2025

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has officially started the registration process for ICAR UG Counselling 2025 from today, October 14, for admission to undergraduate programmes in agriculture and allied disciplines. Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2025 examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process and can apply through the official website — icarcounselling.com.

As per the announced counselling schedule, the last date to register, pay the counselling fee, and fill choices is October 17, 2025. Following the completion of the registration and choice-filling process, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 21, 2025.

The ICAR UG Counselling 2025 is being conducted to fill 20% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in undergraduate agriculture programmes at various state agricultural universities. Additionally, 100% of the seats at select ICAR-affiliated institutions — including ICAR-NDRI Karnal, ICAR-IARI Delhi, RLBCAU Jhansi, and RPCAU Pusa — will be filled through this counselling process based on CUET UG scores. This marks a continued shift away from the earlier All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) model.

During registration, candidates must fill out a declaration and undertaking and pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹500. It is crucial that candidates upload all the required documents accurately, as incomplete submissions may lead to disqualification.

ICAR UG 2025: Documents Required

Proof of Date of Birth (High School/Class X/Matric Certificate or separate DOB Certificate)

Mark sheets and certificates of Class X and XII

Transfer Certificate / School Leaving Certificate

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card issued by NTA

Confirmation page of CUET UG application

ICAR Rank Card

Seat Allotment Letter and Provisional Admission Letter

Recent passport-size photographs (same as in NTA application)

Valid government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar Card, Enrolment ID, Passport, Ration Card, etc.)

Domicile Certificate

Character Certificate from last attended school

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS/UPS) as per central norms

Medical Certificate for PwBD candidates with description of disability issued by a government hospital

Candidates are advised to keep all original documents ready and verify the authenticity and accuracy of the information provided during registration. For updates and detailed guidelines, students should regularly check the official counselling website.