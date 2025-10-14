ICAR

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration Through CUET Begins at icarcounselling.com- Check Last Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Oct 2025
13:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2025 examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process and can apply through the official website — icarcounselling.com
As per the announced counselling schedule, the last date to register, pay the counselling fee, and fill choices is October 17, 2025

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has officially started the registration process for ICAR UG Counselling 2025 from today, October 14, for admission to undergraduate programmes in agriculture and allied disciplines. Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2025 examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process and can apply through the official website — icarcounselling.com.

As per the announced counselling schedule, the last date to register, pay the counselling fee, and fill choices is October 17, 2025. Following the completion of the registration and choice-filling process, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 21, 2025.

The ICAR UG Counselling 2025 is being conducted to fill 20% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in undergraduate agriculture programmes at various state agricultural universities. Additionally, 100% of the seats at select ICAR-affiliated institutions — including ICAR-NDRI Karnal, ICAR-IARI Delhi, RLBCAU Jhansi, and RPCAU Pusa — will be filled through this counselling process based on CUET UG scores. This marks a continued shift away from the earlier All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) model.

ADVERTISEMENT

During registration, candidates must fill out a declaration and undertaking and pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹500. It is crucial that candidates upload all the required documents accurately, as incomplete submissions may lead to disqualification.

ICAR UG 2025: Documents Required

  • Proof of Date of Birth (High School/Class X/Matric Certificate or separate DOB Certificate)
  • Mark sheets and certificates of Class X and XII
  • Transfer Certificate / School Leaving Certificate
  • CUET UG 2025 Admit Card issued by NTA
  • Confirmation page of CUET UG application
  • ICAR Rank Card
  • Seat Allotment Letter and Provisional Admission Letter
  • Recent passport-size photographs (same as in NTA application)
  • Valid government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar Card, Enrolment ID, Passport, Ration Card, etc.)
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Character Certificate from last attended school
  • Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS/UPS) as per central norms
  • Medical Certificate for PwBD candidates with description of disability issued by a government hospital

Candidates are advised to keep all original documents ready and verify the authenticity and accuracy of the information provided during registration. For updates and detailed guidelines, students should regularly check the official counselling website.

Last updated on 14 Oct 2025
13:39 PM
ICAR Agriculture studies
Similar stories
Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA To Close Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Window Tomorrow; Apply L. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU Teachers Flag Overlap Between Semester Exams and New Session Classes - Seeks Revie. . .

Jharkhand government

Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised Again; Choice Filling Dea. . .

DSSSB Recruitment

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5,346 TGT and Other Vacancies Till November. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA To Close Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Window Tomorrow; Apply L. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU Teachers Flag Overlap Between Semester Exams and New Session Classes - Seeks Revie. . .

Jharkhand government

Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised Again; Choice Filling Dea. . .

DSSSB Recruitment

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5,346 TGT and Other Vacancies Till November. . .

Viksit Bharat

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Begins Nationwide to Nurture Student Innovation

NEET UG 2025

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Deadline Extended; 200 New MBBS Seats Add. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality