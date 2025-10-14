Board Exam 2026

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates 2026 OUT at mahahsscboard.in- Detailed Schedule Here

Summary
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the official dates for the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) board examinations for the academic year 2025–26. The date announcement was made today, October 14, 2025, and the schedule is now available on the board’s official website — mahahsscboard.in.

According to the notification, the HSC (Class 12) board exams will be held from February 10 to March 18, 2026, while the SSC (Class 10) exams are scheduled from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

In addition to the theory exams, the board has also released tentative dates for practical, graded, oral, internal assessments, and NSQF vocational studies exams. For Class 12 students, the practical and oral exams will be conducted from January 23 to February 9, 2026. Meanwhile, Class 10 practicals and internal assessments will be held from February 2 to February 18, 2026.

MSBSHSE has stated that a detailed subject-wise timetable for both HSC and SSC board exams will be published soon on the official portal. Students are advised to regularly check the website for updates and begin their preparation accordingly.

The announcement allows students and schools across Maharashtra to plan their academic and revision schedules well in advance as the board gears up for a smooth conduct of the 2026 examinations.

Board Exam 2026 class 10 exams Class 12
