AP EdCET

AP EdCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Download Link and College-Wise Result

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Oct 2025
14:03 PM

File Image

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the AP EdCET Counselling 2025 final phase seat allotment result.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the AP EdCET Counselling 2025 final phase seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will now be able to check their allotment status online through the official website by logging in with their unique credentials. Along with the result, the council has also published the college-wise allotment report of provisionally selected candidates.

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to BEd/BEd(Special Education) programmes offered by various universities and colleges across the state.

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended Till Oct 16; Revised Dates Released by MCC
NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended Till Oct 16; Revised Dates Released by MCC
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5,346 TGT and Other Vacancies Till November 7
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5,346 TGT and Other Vacancies Till November 7

AP EdCET Seat Allotment Result - How to Check

  • Visit the official counselling website at edcet-sche.aptonline.in/EDCET.
  • Click on the ‘Provisional Allotment Order (Download)’ link on the homepage.
  • Use your EdCET hall ticket number and date of birth to log in to your account.
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

Important Dates

  • College and Self-Reporting Deadline: October 15, 2025
  • Classwork Commencement: October 13, 2025

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the allotted college within the specified dates and complete the admission formalities. Those who are not satisfied with the allotted seat can participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling if seats remain vacant.

If candidates find discrepancies or require assistance with information correction, they are instructed to contact their nearest Help Line Centres (HLCs) with valid proof/documentation.

Find the direct allotment order download link here.

Last updated on 14 Oct 2025
14:04 PM
AP EdCET APSCHE Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Counselling seat allotment
