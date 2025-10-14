AP EdCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Download Link and College-Wise Result

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the AP EdCET Counselling 2025 final phase seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will now be able to check their allotment status online through the official website by logging in with their unique credentials.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the AP EdCET Counselling 2025 final phase seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will now be able to check their allotment status online through the official website by logging in with their unique credentials. Along with the result, the council has also published the college-wise allotment report of provisionally selected candidates.

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to BEd/BEd(Special Education) programmes offered by various universities and colleges across the state.

AP EdCET Seat Allotment Result - How to Check

Visit the official counselling website at edcet-sche.aptonline.in/EDCET.

Click on the ‘Provisional Allotment Order (Download)’ link on the homepage.

Use your EdCET hall ticket number and date of birth to log in to your account.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

Important Dates

College and Self-Reporting Deadline: October 15, 2025

Classwork Commencement: October 13, 2025

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the allotted college within the specified dates and complete the admission formalities. Those who are not satisfied with the allotted seat can participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling if seats remain vacant.

If candidates find discrepancies or require assistance with information correction, they are instructed to contact their nearest Help Line Centres (HLCs) with valid proof/documentation.

Find the direct allotment order download link here.