KEA To Close Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Window Tomorrow; Apply Link Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the extended registration window for the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling process on October 15, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete the registration process without delay through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The registration deadline was originally set for October 9, but KEA extended it to allow more candidates to participate in the state counselling for postgraduate medical and dental courses. This move aims to ensure that all eligible aspirants have ample opportunity to register for the counselling process.

The seat allotment will be carried out based on the seat matrix released by the Government of Karnataka. The allotment process is determined by several key factors, including candidate eligibility, reservation norms, merit rank, and the choices submitted by candidates during the option entry phase. The KEA uses a computer-based allocation system that matches candidates to available seats based on the priority of their filled options and availability.

To register, candidates must visit the official KEA website, click on the ‘NEET PG 2025 Counselling’ link, and complete the online registration by entering the required details. They must then upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application form. It is advised to download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are urged to complete the registration before the window closes, as no further extensions are expected.