ICAR Counselling 2025 for UG, PG, PhD Admissions Begins Today; Check Schedule

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has officially released the online counselling schedule for admissions to Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes in agriculture and allied sciences for the academic session 2025–26.

According to the official notification, the ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 choice filling and registration process will begin today, October 14, 2025, from 2 PM onwards. Eligible candidates seeking admission to agricultural universities across India can register and fill their choices on the official website — icar.org.in — till October 17, 2025.

The seat allotment result for ICAR Counselling 2025 Round 1 will be declared on October 21, 2025. The entire counselling process will be conducted in four rounds, followed by a mop-up or final round to fill any remaining seats in participating universities offering UG, PG, and PhD programmes.

For any technical issues during the registration or choice-filling process, candidates can reach out to the HelpDesk Menu available on the homepage of the counselling portal. Additionally, the ICAR has provided helpline contact numbers for resolving candidate queries.

As stated in the official notice, “The list of Single Points of Contact at the admitting universities for admission-related queries shall also be available on the counselling portal — icarcounseling.com — for seeking clarification or information.”

Candidates are advised to complete the choice filling within the stipulated time and regularly visit the official website for further updates and round-wise announcements.

Find the full schedule here.